MotaCoin Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. MotaCoin has a market cap of $154,616.21 and approximately $1,012.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00670280 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,324.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002279 BTC.
About MotaCoin
MOTA is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,446,451 coins and its circulating supply is 55,240,206 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net.
