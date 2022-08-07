Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE:MWA traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.83. 1,517,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,875 shares of company stock worth $324,826 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.