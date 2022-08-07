Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 67,755 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 157.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

