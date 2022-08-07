Mutual Advisors LLC Has $5.88 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22.

