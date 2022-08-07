Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 4,321 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.0% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 40,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

