Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,844 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $66.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

