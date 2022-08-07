Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

