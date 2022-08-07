MV Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Pfizer by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

