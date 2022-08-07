MV Capital Management Inc. Has $31.19 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 4.7% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,761 shares of company stock worth $55,528,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

ABBV stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.52 and a 200 day moving average of $150.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

