MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 106 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $202.15 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.67.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

