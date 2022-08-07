MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.03. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.