MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 262,495 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $131,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $535.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $506.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

