MVL (MVL) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week

MVL (MVL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. MVL has a market cap of $114.23 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MVL has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,100.97 or 1.00006447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004356 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00132579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067644 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,652,958,863 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars.

