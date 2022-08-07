MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
MYR Group Trading Up 0.4 %
MYRG stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average is $90.30. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 43.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MYR Group
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MYR Group (MYRG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.