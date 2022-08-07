MyWish Market Cap Reaches $249,894.02 (WISH)

MyWish (WISH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 14% against the dollar. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $249,894.02 and approximately $8.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00132426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00035794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067376 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io.

Buying and Selling MyWish

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

