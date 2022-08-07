NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

NACCO Industries stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.14. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

