National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.85-$5.95 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.23. The company had a trading volume of 612,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.19.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Scotiabank restated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 78.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 64.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 54,939 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.