National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 375,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 54,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE NHI opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.65%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

