Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.43%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.87-$0.96 EPS.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

