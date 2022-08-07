Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NBLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. The firm has a market cap of C$858.63 million and a PE ratio of -7.56. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a twelve month low of C$19.39 and a twelve month high of C$40.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is -5.77%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

