Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $161.71 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

