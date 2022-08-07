Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $226.78 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.85 and a 200-day moving average of $278.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

