NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.97-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.00 million-$925.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.90 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.97-2.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler cut NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 609,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

