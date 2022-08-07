New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.06 million. New Relic also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.10-0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. Cowen decreased their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NEWR traded up $6.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,430.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,430.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,665 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $115,447.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,847 shares of company stock worth $3,694,801. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 13.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

