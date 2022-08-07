New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.07–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $219.00 million-$224.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.29 million. New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.17 EPS.

New Relic Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $6.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.53. 1,253,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Relic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,430.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $173,406.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,430.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

