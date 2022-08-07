NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.01-$3.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

NXRT opened at $62.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.83.

In related news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

