NextDAO Market Capitalization Tops $639,224.72 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $639,224.72 and $202,008.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,404,207,562 coins and its circulating supply is 2,363,975,453 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en.

Buying and Selling NextDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

