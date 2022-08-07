NFT Art Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NFTART)

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. NFT Art Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $408,771.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT Art Finance has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00761769 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NFT Art Finance Coin Profile

NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.

NFT Art Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Art Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

