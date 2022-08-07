Niftyx Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,219.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004333 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00131771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067293 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

