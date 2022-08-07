nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.31 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. nLIGHT updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
nLIGHT Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 324,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,832. The company has a market capitalization of $566.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $34.19.
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.
nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.
