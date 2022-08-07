nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.31 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. nLIGHT updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

nLIGHT Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 324,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,832. The company has a market capitalization of $566.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLIGHT

nLIGHT Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

