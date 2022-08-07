Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.00 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.12 million. Nova also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.06-1.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.62. 67,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,890. Nova has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $149.15. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.62.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nova will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 47.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Nova by 127.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Nova by 55.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Nova by 94.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

