Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUS. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.35. 520,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,016. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,693.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $275,972.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,693.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,647,717 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

