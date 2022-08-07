NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.43-$5.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$815.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $795.12 million.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.34. NV5 Global has a one year low of $93.75 and a one year high of $141.48. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,183,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,490,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1,730.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

