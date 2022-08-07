Nyzo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25,046.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (NYZO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $276,839.67 and approximately $25,046.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.38 or 0.00622205 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014430 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516.

Nyzo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

