Oddz Achieves Market Cap of $1.55 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $418,961.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00626498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

