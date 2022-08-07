OMG Network Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00010060 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $327.26 million and $39.02 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00240493 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars.

