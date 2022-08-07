Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Omnicell also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.85-4.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,801. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.72. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $103.62 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.80.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Omnicell by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Omnicell by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

