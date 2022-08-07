Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Omnicell also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.85-4.05 EPS.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,801. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $103.62 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.72.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.80.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 65.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 32.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after buying an additional 29,591 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 321,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,665,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 364.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

