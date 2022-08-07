ONEOK (OKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect ONEOK to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.6 %

ONEOK stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $285,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $233,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

