OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.20-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp set a $40.00 target price on OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.83.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. 154,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $598.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.66. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.45. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $442.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in OneWater Marine by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

