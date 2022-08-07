Onooks Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Onooks has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $73,497.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Onooks has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Onooks coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00626350 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014523 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev.

Buying and Selling Onooks

