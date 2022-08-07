Ontology Gas Reaches Market Cap of $139.89 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001915 BTC on exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $139.89 million and $8.02 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,135.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004349 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00035612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066973 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 315,795,360 coins. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io.

