Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $864.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $743.67 and its 200-day moving average is $841.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $902.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

