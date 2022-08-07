Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $196.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

