Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $238,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,544 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $126.58 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.