Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $196.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

