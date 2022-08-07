Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.50 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.31.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

