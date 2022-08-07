Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 12,350 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

ESGD opened at $65.40 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.