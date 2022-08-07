Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,378,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38.

