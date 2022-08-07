Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,470 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 683.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHM opened at $69.22 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48.

